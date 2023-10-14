WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A herd of dinosaurs swarmed Ohio Avenue early this morning.

Don’t worry though, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Downtown Farmer’s Market had them all under control. Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted their Dino Dash 5k.

Plenty of participants were dressed in full dinosaur costumes as they ran the 3.1-mile course. The only thing missing from the run: is the theme of Jurassic Park.

In addition to the racers, the Farmer’s Market allowed the kiddos to excavate for some fossils, learn the difference between carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores, and see some dinosaur-like creatures.

River Bend Nature Center brought a couple of cold cold-blooded buddies to show off. The kids who participated had a really good time.