IRVING, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group issued a temporary agreement Sunday, September 17, at 8:30 a.m.

The groups issued the following statement:

In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement. DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group joint statement

Both companies will continue contract negotiations with the expectation of reaching a permanent agreement.

For months, an inability to come to an agreement has meant that DIRECTV customers were not able to watch Nexstar-owned channels.

DIRECTV is in the process of restoring the channels to their customers. The Big 4 channels carrying NFL games are expected to be on by Sunday afternoon.