DISH Removes Texoma’s FOX

DISH Network has removed KJTL TV Texoma’s FOX from their channel lineup as of 6pm on Friday.

DISH Network and Mission Broadcasting have been in negotiations over re-transmission fees for several weeks.

Those negotiations broke down this afternoon and DISH Network removed 16 stations nationwide from their lineup, including Texoma’s FOX.

If you are affected, we encourage you to call DISH at 800-333-3474 and demand they return Texoma’s FOX to your channel lineup.

You may receive KJTL on an over-the-air antenna on Channel 18.