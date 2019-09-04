Disney and Royal Caribbean pledge $1 million to the Bahamas

(KFDX/KJTL) — Walt Disney and Royal Caribbean are pledging $1 million each, to help the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian.

Disney says it will make donations to non-profits that work on recovery and rebuilding.

The company is also promising to send food and construction materials directly to the victims.

Cruise line Royal Caribbean says it is already loading supplies onto its ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas.

They will include water, generators and cleaning supplies.

Disney and Royal Caribbean both have operations in the Bahamas.

