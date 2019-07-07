Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

(NBC)— UPDATE: According to a statement released by his family, the “Descendants” actor passed away in his sleep, due to a seizure from an ongoing medical condition.



TMZ is reported that Boyce suffered from epilepsy.



A Disney Channel spokesperson released a statement saying Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world from a young age and hoped to make a difference in peoples’ lives through humanitarian work.



Boyce acted in both t-v shows and movies.



His film credits include “Mirrors” “Grown Ups” and “Eagle Eye.”

Rising star Cameron Boyce, known for his roles on the Disney Channel, has died at the age of 20, his family confirmed Sunday.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” his family said in a statement to E! News.

The actor was known for his roles in the television film ‘Descendants‘ and the series ‘Jessie.’ His family said that Boyce had suffered from a medical condition and died in his sleep as a result of a seizure.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said, adding they were heartbroken and asked for privacy.

Boyce’s Instagram account, which amassed more than 8 million followers, has been filled with messages of condolences from fans.

Disney Channel praised both Boyce’s artistic talents and humanitarian works, which included raising funds to address global water crises.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” it said in a statement.

“He will be dearly missed.”