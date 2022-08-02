MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of stalking a woman was arrested by police.

Orlando Javier Villarreal was arrested on one count of stalking on July 28, according to Hidalgo County Records.

ValleyCentral obtained copies of the criminal complaint for this case.

On May 27, the victim reported being stalked by Villarreal. She reported finding notepads filled with logs of when she left and arrived at her residence.

She also reported finding a white cloudy substance at the bottom of one of her drinking cups. The victim said she believed Villarreal was responsible for the substance at the bottom of her cup in May.

On June 27, the victim filed another police report saying she found photos of herself from when she lived with Villarreal in an apartment.

The victim said she moved out of the apartment on June 1 but found photos that she was unaware of Villarreal taking of her in May, according to the complaint.

In one of the photos, the victim was captured in the living room at night. She stated that the photo was taken from outside of the apartment.

The victim also said she found photographs taken in the parking lot of her place of employment along with pictures of herself awake and asleep in her bedroom that appeared to be from a hidden camera, the complaint stated.

On June 28, the victim made a third police report. She told police she saw Villarreal driving out of the parking lot of her place of employment as she was arriving. She reported that he then drove into the building next door.

The victim also reported finding a tracking device on her vehicle which was placed by Villarreal, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

On July 2, a detective spoke with the victim who stated she felt harassed, alarmed, and annoyed by Villarreal’s actions and believed his intention was to ultimately hurt her. She reported that she feared for her safety, according to the criminal complaint.

According to police records, detectives attempted to get in contact with Villareal but to no avail.

Villarreal was charged with stalking, a third-degree felony on July 28. His bond was set at $15,000. Villarreal was booked and released on the same day.