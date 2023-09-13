MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Court documents provided details of new charges against a Mission pastor.

Gerardo Gonzalez was arrested last week on four counts of indecent assault. Two days later, he was arrested a second time on two counts of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, ValleyCentral reported details of the alleged indecent assaults. A newly obtained probable cause affidavit provides details on the separate sexual assault charges.

On Sept. 5, a Mission police officer met with a woman who wanted to report an incident that occurred on Frio Street in Mission.

The woman said she and her husband are church members at Despertar Ministries, located at the Wyndham Hotel. She said the pastor, identified as Gonzalez, was “aggressive towards her” by giving her a tight hug, the affidavit stated.

She said during the church service, he would touch her breast and genital area, while hiding behind the podium, the document continues.

The woman said that on Aug. 15, she received a call from Gonzalez, who told her and her husband to go to his house on Frio Street for a prayer. While there, Gonzalez had the woman’s husband stand behind her, placing one hand over his eyes.

Gonzalez warned the husband if he opened his eyes, “the prayer would not work,” the affidavit states.

Gonzalez then placed his other hand inside the woman’s pants and touched her genital area before placing the same hand on her face. Gonzalez allegedly grabbed her hand and then placed it inside his pants.

Records show that Gonzalez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and his bond was set at $400,000.