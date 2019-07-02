Doctor works to prevent fertility equipment failures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) As lawsuits make their way through the legal system, a doctor in Charlotte, North Carolina is trying to prevent the massive equipment failures that led to last year’s loss of thousands of frozen eggs and embryos at two facilities in two different states.

Dr. Bradley Hurst, and his team of fertility specialists at Atrium Health Women’s Institute, are working on new protocols to prevent a repeat.

Some of the new fail-safes include adding extra alarms to the tanks holding the eggs and embryos.

Dr. Hurst also said SART, the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies, was doing more frequent and more in-depth inspections.

“This was a terrible loss for so many people but have to go into it with faith hope and it can work out for other couples,” Dr. Hurst said.

