Doctors give tips for safe HHH riding, medical support available for bumps in the road

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Dr. Frank Wyatt is an experienced rider and a 13-year Hotter’N Hell veteran, but an injury due to a cycling mistake of jumping a pothole in the rain is keeping him out this year.

“I did all the other precautionary things,” Wyatt said. “I reduced my speed, I always wear a helmet, but in this particular instance there were some things that I um forgot and I paid the price for it, yeah.”

Because even the most experienced rider have accidents, there will be 18 rest stops along the Hotter ‘N Hell routes. Besides fluids and energy snacks, each one will be providing medical support, with doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

“We see all sorts of injuries, but trauma occurs usually early in the day cause the riders are packed close together, they’re full of injury and they run into each other and fall down. And they break bones and they get head injuries, and lacerations and abrasions,” MSU and Hotter’N Hell Medical Director Keith Williamson said.

He said except for the most serious injuries they can most likely take care of you in the field.

“In the field we can do a lot of repairs, suturing and closure of minor injuries, splinting and even casting sling. We can take care of non-displaced fractures frequently there in the field,” Williamson said.

Williamson also said any riders out of reach of a rest stop can signal a sag wagon to take them and their bike to the nearest medical tent.