Doctors: ‘Text neck’ injury becoming more common in kids, teens

by: Erica Garner

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ever feel your neck strained because you’re looking down at your phone too much?

There’s a name for that – and doctors say it’s becoming increasingly common in kids and teens.

It’s called “text neck” or if you’re looking for the more proper medical term – Anterior Head Syndrome.

According to a study published in Surgical Neurology International, the average head weighs 10 to 11 pounds, and when you move your head forward (about 30 degrees) to look down at your phone, the strain on your neck is actually 40 pounds.

Graphic courtesy Surgery Neurology International

At 60 degrees, you put 60 pounds on your neck.

Doctors recommend you raise your phone screen to eye level, as well as stretch to alleviate any pain.

Also, remember to sit up straight and try to maintain good posture.

Otherwise, ditch the phone and get outside and do something active.

