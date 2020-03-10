Dolly Parton says she wants to pose in Playboy for her 75th birthday

(CNN) – Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy again.

The country music legend told 60 Minutes Australia she has no plans to retire and wants to pose for Playboy magazine for her 75th birthday next year.

“I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it, I don’t know if they will,” Parton said.

In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of the magazine where she wore Playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and a bow tie.

In addition to possibly making a return visit to Playboy, Parton says she plans on still making music.