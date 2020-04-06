1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 cases, total now 48 WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Domino’s to give away 10 million slices of pizza during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Domino’s pizza is giving away roughly 10 million slices of pizza to help feed those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Company- and franchise-owned locations across the country will start donating slices to people in their communities starting this week, according to a Domino’s news release. Every Domino’s store will have 200 pizzas to distribute.

With more than 364,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, the United States has the most cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The free slices to “feed the need” will be given to “hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need.”

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief operating officer and president of the Americas. “When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods.”

Domino’s has more than 5,600 U.S. stores.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News