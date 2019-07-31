Donations needed for Operation Spa Kids 2019

For the past 18 years, a local spa has closed its door for business but opens up to kids in our community for one unforgettable day, Operation Spa Kids.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —For the past 18 years, a local spa has closed its door for business but opens up to kids in our community for one unforgettable day, Operation Spa Kids.

Tayler Herr-Cozby remembers attending Operation Spa Kids from she was 9-years-old until 19 while she was in foster care. After that Cozby volunteered for about seven years, hoping other kids would feel the way she did.

“I wanted to show them that I know what they’re going through and I know that the position they were in, I was in that position before,” Cozby said.

And it is for these reasons why Owner of Spa Bella Dawn Thompson has continued Operation Spa Kids day for the past 18 years.

The event initially provided hair cuts for foster kids but has since then grown to assist homeless and low-income children as well.

Thompson said it is very important for her to meet these kids’ needs.

“I think that the secret of living is giving and I feel if you’re successful I think it’s even more so if you can give back to the community in which you live,” Thompson said.

The kids are treated like royalty at the event.

They get haircuts, clothes, shoes as well as eat and play games. It is all in the spirit of showing them how much they matter.

“We have red carpet, really red carpet that we roll out and we let them come in and we just love on them and just make sure they have such a special day,” Thompson said.

“It goes a long way for kids like us because somebody cared enough to at least think of the essentials,” Cozby said.

Cozby and Thompson hope this event which touches the lives of so many kids in the community, continues to grow and even expand to other areas.

Operations Spa Kids day kicks off at 9 a.m. next Friday.

Thompson said none of this would be possible without the community’s support and they are still in need of donations.

If you would like to donate, follow this link.

Thompson also created the Adopt a Box program providing hygiene products for students in need.