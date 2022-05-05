PHOENIX (KFDX/KJTL) — Few players in the National Basketball Association can say they’ve surpassed arguably the greatest player of all time in any statistical category.

Even fewer can say they did it at the age of 23.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened in Phoenix on Wednesday, May 4, when the Dallas Mavericks’ star guard Luka Doncic finished Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 35 points.

Those 35 points raised his points per game average in the playoffs to 33.5, giving him sole possession of the best points per game average in the postseason in NBA history.

Before Wednesday night’s game against the Suns, he was tied at 33.4 playoff points per game with the only other player in history with an average above 30 points per game in the playoffs.

Michael Jordan.

This accomplishment comes on the heels of Doncic earning his 500th playoff point scored last week against the Utah Jazz in the final game of their playoff series.

Doncic needed only 16 postseason games to accomplish 500 career playoff points, the fewest games needed since…

Michael Jordan, who only needed 14 games to score 500 playoff points.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Doncic earned sole possession of the record in a losing effort, putting them quickly in a 0-2 hole for the series.

With every game postseason game played, that average will change, so it remains to be seen how long Doncic will maintain sole possession of this record, or by how much he will extend the gap between himself and Jordan.

But at the age of 23, Doncic will hopefully have plenty of postseason games ahead of him to change that total.