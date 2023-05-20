WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Mild weather conditions continue for the remainder of the weekend and the beginning of the coming workweek. However, rain and thunderstorms chances are being renewed for much of the coming week beginning late Monday/early Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast Graphic

Both high and low temperatures will be relatively close to the averages with the benefit of being a few degrees less until late next week.

As a surface ridge of high pressure begins exiting eastward, low pressure to the west will gradually move through contributing to a shift in more moisture from the south; thus, increasing our chances for rain as the week progresses.