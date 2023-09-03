WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A slow moving upper level low pressure system remains overhead pulling southerly winds along the surface. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine and heat this week with highs above the century mark and lows in the upper 70’s.

Futurecast

The good news we have to look forward to is what we find in the extended precipitation outlook. By the end of this coming week, transitioning into the following week, the upper ridge of high pressure that remains dominant just to our north and west, in the upper levels of the atmosphere, should begin to weaken and shift eastward, allowing for more of a northerly flow along the surface and increasing our chance for some scattered rainfall, as usual, in the form of showers and/or thunderstorms.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

In the meantime, there’s not much choice but to grin and bear it regarding the heat we’ll be dealing with for the coming week and following weekend. Just a word of encouragement, “Hold on! Better weather is on its way!”