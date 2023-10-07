WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Southerly winds will return across Texoma by tomorrow. Sunday will be the start of a brief warming trend, lasting through most of the week. Highs will start in the low to mid 80’s, with lows near 60.

By Thursday, high temperatures are back into the 90’s until a cold front pushes through Thursday into Friday cooling us back down again. This is Fall in Texoma.

Starting off the workweek, Columbus day will just be another day with highs in the mid to upper 80’s, with low 90’s possible in southern counties. An area of low pressure (trough) to the west in the Southern Rockies will be contributing to the southerly winds expected Sunday through Thursday. Expect the winds to continue to increase in speed, up to 30-35mph by Thursday; thus, the warm temperatures. Winds will also be strong initially behind the cold front late Thursday into Friday; thus, the colder temperatures.