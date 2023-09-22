WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fall into the quickly approaching autumn season with these family-friendly activities happening all season long.

River Bend Nature Center is gearing up for the cooler weather with a whole host of upcoming events, perfect for children and families. For a full list of upcoming events and how to get involved with the RBNC, visit the nonprofit’s website or Facebook page.

Nature Tots: Prairie Life Program

This bi-weekly program will continue on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the Prairie Life Program. Kids ages two to six are welcome to read stories about prairie animals, make their very own prairie habitats, and plant a prairie flower, alongside RBNC’s own community of prairie dogs.

The next Nature Tot program will be held on October 28, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Additional details will be released at a later date.

Nature Preschool

The popular Nature Preschool has made a reappearance this fall. Kids ages three to five will have the opportunity to explore several ecosystems from bottomland forests to hillsides. Nature Preschool will take place every Tuesday and Thursday through the rest of October from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee for members is $175 and $185 for non-members.

For more information on how to get signed up for this program, visit the website.

Science Saturday: Prairie Dog Art

Create a piece of prairie dog art with local teaching artist Amber Day Scott alongside RBNC’s resident prairie dogs. Kids from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to learn unique art techniques on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Not-So-Scary Halloween

All are welcome to celebrate Halloween a couple of weeks early with the 17th-annual Not-So-Scary Halloween from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023. Dress to impress for multiple chances of winning various costume contests, participate in crafts and games, including a giant candy walk, and dance the night away with DJ Marcus “Maniac” McGee.

Members can attend the event for free, children in costumes can attend for $3 and general admission is $6. For more information, visit the website.

Sip ‘n Science

Starting up again on Friday, November 17, 2023, nature lovers aged 21 and older can spend the evening sipping on beer and wine while creating unique ceramic creations.

More information will be released at a later date.