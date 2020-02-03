Down to the wire in Iowa

IOWA (NBC News) — Democratic presidential candidates made their final push in Iowa Monday ahead of tonight’s caucuses.

Iowa Democrats will take the first real step Monday night in choosing a candidate to face off against President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Eleven candidates are still in the running, though only seven have actively competed in Iowa.

Several candidates held events Monday morning where they gave pep talks to their supporters ahead of last minute canvassing.

The caucus process is unique.

Voters have to physically group themselves by candidate in each precinct. If the candidate doesn’t get 15 percent of the caucus crowd at a location, voters can realign themselves one time.

There were some notable absences. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Amy Klobuchar were not in Iowa due to the impeachment trial of President Trump taking place in Washington.

