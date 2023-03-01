WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Tax Assessor/Collector Tommy Smyth announced the downtown annex office will be closed for more than a year while the facility is renovated.

Friday, March 3 will be the deadline to access the downtown annex office for vehicle walk-in transactions, but there are alternatives, according to Smyth.

County officials said vehicle registration and title services will be renovated over the next 16 months during the two-phase re-model project.

Lobby operations will be closed due to demolition work as well as construction of a temporary deputy clerk service line.

There will be registration and titling service alternatives, including field offices and drop boxes in Burkburnett, Iowa Park, and Electra, and three United Supermarkets in Wichita Falls and one in Burkburnett.

Alternative locations:

Burkburnett Field Office

Iowa Park Field Office

Electra Field Office

Drop Box at Downtown Annex

By Mail

By On-line

United Supermarket Burkburnett

United Supermarket Iowa Park Rd.

United Supermarket Jacksboro Hwy.

United Supermarket Fairway

Smyth said starting March 13, the three County Field Offices in Burkburnett, Iowa Park and Electra are going to be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4.30 p.m. They will be staggering their designated lunch hours between the field offices in such a manner as to have one or more offices open during lunch hours for customer convenience.

All field offices have drop boxes, and officials encourage citizens to use those with dropping off their vehicle registrations to be processed. These field offices will have additional staffing to help mitigate the increased volume that will undoubtedly occur once the business model is initiated.

As always, you can renew your registration by mail or by renewing online. Smyth says the office does as much as 800 to 1100 mail-in renewals a month and expect that number to trend significantly upward during the construction project.

All of the above motor vehicles registration methods are augmented with the fact that they have no less than four United Supermarket & Market Street Locations that are in-play in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett. Please feel free to visit any one of those locations if you are needing motor registration assistance up until 9 pm. every night and even on weekends, including Sundays and Holidays.

Remember, you have to be inside your grace period, and you have to have your registration renewal notice that was mailed to you from Austin to conduct your vehicle registrations with any of our area Uniteds. If you are outside your grace period, and or you do not have your renewal notice, you will then have to revert back to any one of the aforementioned alternatives to complete your vehicle registration.