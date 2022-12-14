WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – In just a few days… thousands of families and visitors will fill the streets of downtown Wichita Falls with the annual City Lights Parade.

The 2022 Wonka-themed parade will cover sixteen blocks this Saturday, with much more for folks to enjoy.

With Christmas, just a little over a week away…whether you are still in need of last-minute Christmas presents or are looking for events to take the whole family to the City Lights Parade is the event of the year that you do not want to miss.

“we’ll have a festival market, down at the downtown Wichita Falls farmer’s market, 8th, and Ohio, so last minute gifts, you can grab some hot food, some tamales, hot cocoa, cider,” Charos said.

Down at park central, Santa himself will be in Santa land taking photos and hearing kids’ last-minute Christmas wishes with story time at 6 p.m. Children will also have the chance to try their luck at winning a golden ticket.

“We are giving away 100 chocolate bars at the park at 8th and Scott, they’ll go to the first 100 kids that go see Santa, the golden tickets are 50 dollars

at crash works and 50 dollars at maniac mansion,” Charos said.

Visitors can also expect to see some Oompa Loompas…charlie himself and maybe even grandpa joe…with over 100 entries of floats diving into the Willie Wonka factory themselves, but besides the parade — there will also be fizzy lifting drinks for those to sip on at each downtown restaurant…just a few of what downtown development hopes to encourage guests to take part in this weekend.

“We see a huge influx of visitors not just coming from Wichita Falls, but also the surrounding towns, we always want to encourage people if you’re coming downtown for an event, go shopping, go finish up your Christmas shopping downtown, all of our locally owned stores, grab a bite to eat at one of our amazing restaurants and support local…think downtown first,” Charos said.

Putting downtown first while spending time and making memories with your loved ones.

Happening tomorrow evening is the monthly moon market for artisan lovers and those who can’t make it on Saturday; there will be karaoke, food, massages, and much more. For more information, click here.