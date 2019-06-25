Downtown Development announces big purchase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The staff and directors of Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced the purchase of a historical building.

Officials purchased the building at 709 Indiana Avenue that was at one point a shoe store. 20 years ago when this organization was founded, they made it their responsibility to preserve the historical building and they felt purchasing this building is the perfect way to help celebrate 20 years for the organization. Executive Director Jana Schmader said it is important to preserve these historical sites.

“We will always genuinely fight for preservation because you do not find building built like this,” Schmader said. “You don’t find the character, the architecture, and it’s the foundation of Wichita Falls.”

The building will house staff and offices for downtown development, it will also serve as a downtown welcome center and a hub for economic growth. They’re expected to move in the coming weeks.