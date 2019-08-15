Downtown WF Development officials look to open new location on Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks with Downtown Wichita Falls Development are just one day away from officially opening its doors to the new building on Indiana Avenue that dates all the way back to 1898.

Director of Downtown WF Development Jana Schmader said the moving process only took about six weeks and said this new building will be a reflection of Wichita Falls and what downtown has to offer.

“It’s a good mixture of us preserving some of the characteristics but making it more modern to match the organization that we are today. So, we kind of got to pair those two together and I think it really shows in the building,” Schmader said.

The grand opening will be tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting proclamation made by Mayor Stephen Santellana.

Schmader said once the grand opening wraps up, they will then return at 5 p.m. for a big celebration for all of the public to enjoy.