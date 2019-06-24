Downtown WF Development to make special announcement

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be making a special announcement this afternoon.

The organization will be announcing its newest initiative while also celebrating a pivotal moment.

The announcement will be at 4 this afternoon at 709 Indiana Ave. near the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

There will be a special event following the press conference.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.

We will be streaming the conference live online and will have a full report during the 5 p.m. broadcast on KFDX.

