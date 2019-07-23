Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers’ Market: Watermelon fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You’re invited to join us on Saturday, July 27 at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market for a slice of ice cold watermelon!

Downtown Wichita Falls Development board of directors and staff will be slicing and serving watermelon slices until they run out!

Regular market hours are from 7:30 AM – 1 PM.

Activites are between 9 AM – 12 PM.

The Tin Rivers Band will be making some music!

Seed spitting contest!

Inflatable for the kiddos!

Shop your favorite Farmers Market vendors!

Local farmers, producers, artists, food artisans and more!

More info here!