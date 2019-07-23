Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers’ Market: Watermelon fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You’re invited to join us on Saturday, July 27 at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market for a slice of ice cold watermelon!
Downtown Wichita Falls Development board of directors and staff will be slicing and serving watermelon slices until they run out!
Regular market hours are from 7:30 AM – 1 PM.
Activites are between 9 AM – 12 PM.
- The Tin Rivers Band will be making some music!
- Seed spitting contest!
- Inflatable for the kiddos!
- Shop your favorite Farmers Market vendors!
- Local farmers, producers, artists, food artisans and more!