Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers’ Market: Watermelon fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You’re invited to join us on Saturday, July 27 at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market for a slice of ice cold watermelon!

Downtown Wichita Falls Development board of directors and staff will be slicing and serving watermelon slices until they run out!

Regular market hours are from 7:30 AM – 1 PM.
Activites are between 9 AM – 12 PM.

  • The Tin Rivers Band will be making some music!
  • Seed spitting contest!
  • Inflatable for the kiddos!
  • Shop your favorite Farmers Market vendors!
  • Local farmers, producers, artists, food artisans and more!

