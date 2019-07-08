DPS identified body found near Lake Cooper

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) Texas Department of Public Safety is identifying the body found near an Archer County lake Sunday.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said the body of Manuela Allen of Olney was found deceased near Lake Cooper. According to the Olney ISD website, Allen was employed with the school district, serving as an English and German teacher. According to Buesing, the Texas Rangers are investigating this as a homicide.

It is unclear if this is connected to an crime scene in Olney that had residents concerned early Sunday morning. Residents said Young County law enforcement had been out at the 600 block of Main Street with three houses blocked off with crime scene tape.

Officials with the Young County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release information about that investigation.

Next of kin have been notified by the authorities.

Onley ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Roach released the following statement Monday:

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Manuela Allen. This is a tragic loss to the staff and students of Olney ISD, but even more devastating to her family. The circumstances surrounding her death are terrible to consider, but we have the utmost confidence in the current investigation by law enforcement. It is our hope that all who are grieved by Mrs. Allen’s passing will find peace.”



Photo Credit: Archer County News

