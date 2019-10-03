1  of  3
DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Photo contributed by Nocona News

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a two-vehicle wreck that killed one man Wednesday morning.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, officials responded to a call on US Highway 82 east of Dixie School Road about 11:30 a.m.

Buesing said Denton resident Steven Anderson, 50, was parked in a 2007 Ford SUV on the shoulder on US Highway 82.

A 2007 Hyundai passenger car driven by St. Jo resident Cheryl Johnson was traveling the same direction as Anderson on Highway 82 and struck the SUV from behind.

The Hyundai came to a rest on the roadway and erupted into flames and was destroyed. Johnson escaped the vehicle and was admitted into Nocona hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Anderson’s SUV came to a rest in a ditch, and once officials arrived, they airlifted Anderson to Medical City Denton, and he died a short time after from injuries sustained in the crash.

