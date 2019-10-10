DPS officials release information on fatal Montague Co. rollover

Breaking News
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of Public Safety officials have released information on a fatal rollover in Montague County on Thursday morning.

According to DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Dan Buesing, officials responded to a call on State Highway 101 near Sunset about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Buesing said Alvord resident Brian Earl Love, 41, was northbound in a 2002 Ford F-150 pick-up on SH 101 and drove off right the roadway.

Love over-corrected towards the left and the truck skidded sideways across the highway into a ditch.

The truck rolled multiple times, and Love was ejected from the vehicle.

Texas Highway Patrol officials are investigating this incident.

