DPS trooper seizes about 133 lbs. of marijuana in Hardeman Co. traffic stop

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop in Hardeman County, one person is in jail and about 133 lbs. of marijuana is off the streets.

According to Hardeman County Sherrif Pat Laughery, a Vernon Police Department K9 officer assisted in the search on Highway 287 and Highway 6.

Today, as always, has been a busy one. First thing this morning Hardeman County Deputy Hodgkins made a drug arrest…. Posted by Patrick Dean Laughery on Friday, August 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, Laughery said they Hardeman County officials arrested another individual on drug charges as well.

“I am proud of the working relationship we have built with all the law enforcement agenc[ies] we work worth,” Laughery stated. “Outstanding job and proud of you all.”