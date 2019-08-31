DPS trooper seizes about 133 lbs. of marijuana in Hardeman Co. traffic stop

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop in Hardeman County, one person is in jail and about 133 lbs. of marijuana is off the streets.

According to Hardeman County Sherrif Pat Laughery, a Vernon Police Department K9 officer assisted in the search on Highway 287 and Highway 6.

Today, as always, has been a busy one. First thing this morning Hardeman County Deputy Hodgkins made a drug arrest….

Posted by Patrick Dean Laughery on Friday, August 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, Laughery said they Hardeman County officials arrested another individual on drug charges as well.

“I am proud of the working relationship we have built with all the law enforcement agenc[ies] we work worth,” Laughery stated. “Outstanding job and proud of you all.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News