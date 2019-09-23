DPS truck inspection leads to drug seizure

WICHITA FALLS – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than four pounds of cocaine and over eleven pounds of marijuana Saturday, September 14, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper inspected a commercial motor vehicle in Childress County. 

At approximately 5:00 p.m., a DPS Trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor and 2020 Utility trailer on US-287 near Childress.  The Trooper then discovered two bundles of cocaine concealed inside a speaker box and ten vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside a suitcase in the cab of the truck tractor.  

The driver – Willie Gates, 50, of Jackson, Mississippi – was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.  Gates was transported and booked into the Childress County jail.  

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Bakersfield, California to Jackson, Mississippi. 

