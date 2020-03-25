Breaking News
Wichita CO. COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient recovers
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear – Morning Edition
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Dr. Acton: New symptoms of COVID-19 include GI issues, fatigue, no fever

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Amy Acton provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home.

“if you don’e feel well in any way, just stay home,” Dr. Acton said.

She stressed the importance of staying home in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, which will in turn lower the number of people who need to go to the hospital. Dr. Acton said hospitals in Ohio are at 60 percent capacity and they will need to build extra capacity to treat patients.

Dr. Acton said new symptoms are arising including gastrointestinal tract issues and fatigue. She said even if you don’t have these symptoms or other symptoms related to COVID-19 and still don’t feel well, then you should still stay home.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said “we clearly don’t have enough capacity as it stands today” and that they will use buildings that are already in place to treat more patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News