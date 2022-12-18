WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in stable but critical condition after reportedly crashing their truck in the Wichita River.

According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 4 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to an accident in the 300 block of Central Freeway.

They found a pickup truck wrecked into the bank of the Wichita River. The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital, where they were listed as stable but critical.

Officers on scene said it appeared the victim was driving southbound on Central Freeway when they had a medical problem and drove off the freeway. The driver crossed the grass embankment, across the service road and crashed into a tree. The pickup continued until it ran off into the river between the Wichita Bend RV Park and the tourist bureau.

No other vehicles were involved.

