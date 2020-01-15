Driver in rollover accident charged with DWI after attempting to leave the scene of the crash

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of Windthorst Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. this morning for a rollover accident.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man woke up behind bars this morning after he allegedly crashed into a fence in Wichita Falls while intoxicated.

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of Windthorst Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. this morning for a roll over accident.

Bystanders said they believed the driver was pinned inside the vehicle after crashing into a barbed wire fence.

Officers said when they arrived, they caught the suspect attempting to walk away from the crash. Police described him as being heavily intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with a DWI and duty upon striking, meaning he is suspected of failing to leave his information after allegedly damaging property.