Driver shoots kids throwing snowballs at cars

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) — Two children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot while throwing snowballs at passing cars.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on January 4th. 

Police found a 12-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Just minutes later, police said they found a 13-year-old also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the two were with a group of other children throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs hit a white Toyota and the driver fired shots into the group of kids. 

