Drug Bust: Paul Sevilla and Charisma Sanchez duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two suspected drug dealers are behind bars after Wichita Falls police officers stopped them on Old Jacksboro Highway.

Paul Sevilla and Charisma Sanchez are charged with manufacture or delivery of meth, with Sevilla having an additional charge of resisting arrest or search.

On Tuesday, police attempted to stop a Nissan Pathfinder in the 2500 block of Jacksboro Highway for a traffic violation.

The driver continued for about a block before stopping at Magnolia and 31st.

Officers say Sevilla was moving and reaching his hand between the seats and refused to show officers his hands.

When Sevilla was placed in handcuffs, police say they found a broken pipe on the floorboard, and a backpack in the back seat containing just over 3 grams of meth.

Records show Sevilla has 11 previous arrests for evading arrest, and numerous burglary and robbery arrests including one in which a home was invaded leading to a standoff with swat officers for several hours in 2012.