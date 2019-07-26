Duncan residents celebrate National Day of the Cowboy this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Duncan are celebrating the original National Day of the Cowboy Saturday with games, music and special exhibits, plus the 4-D experience theatre.

It opens at 10 a.m. at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and runs up to 5 p.m. and best of all, it’s free.

This will also be the last weekend to check out the national traveling exhibit on bison.

Children can create their own western art projects.

Check out prized works of western artists such as Frederic Remington and Charles Russell while there.

There will be a cowboy art and sale show, and a vendor will be offering jerky and other bison products.

