HOUSTON (KIAH) — ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill, died Wednesday. He was 72.

According to a post published on the band’s Instagram page, Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston.

Hill’s actual name is Joseph Michael Hill, from Dallas. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of ZZ Top.