WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There’s a new recording studio in downtown Wichita Falls, located in Big Blue. Founders of “Dynasty Music Group,” Zackary Love and Ezra Bynum, said it’s a great space for creatives to come and express themselves in any and every way.

“The recording, the mixing, mastering, that kind of thing,” Bynum said. “We also offer listening parties, so if you wanna bring your friends together and book the space as is and come listen to your new tracks, that type of thing.”

“You can record, play drums, play country, rap,” Love said. “We have the space. The booth is big enough to fit a band in there.”

Gone are the days of recording verses in a closet or trying to find a quiet place to finish songs. Musicians now have a premiere place to record professionally. Additionally, the studio will soon offer a space for folks to host podcasts, something the two said was needed.

“We noticed there was a gap in the market to bring a recording studio to town,” Bynum said. “All the artists we talked to said they have to go up to Fort Worth, all out of town to Oklahoma City, that type of deal. So we wanted to bring that same type of vibe to Wichita Falls.”

For the many talented artists in this community, this is the place to be if you want to make some magic happen.

“I’m grateful for all the people who have supported us and reached out,” Love said. “I’m ready to work with y’all. We just now opened, so come book with us. We’re ready.”

“I kind of wanna be the hub for the city, the music scene and just bring everybody together and build a family of all the talented artists in the city,” Bynum said.

For more information on booking the studio space, click here or visit their website.