E3 Expo attracting more women, people of all ages

(NBC News) Believe it or not, the average video gamer isn’t a teenage boy.

In fact, 46 percent of gamers are women, according to the Entertainment Software Association. The ESA also reports that the average gamer in the U.S. is 33-years-old, and for the first time this year, more millennials have a subscription video game service than a traditional TV.

As players become more diverse, so do the games’ characters and creators.

“That will keep encouraging women to pick up controllers going on their PCs and exploring all the games,” said online video game personality Emily Rose Jacobson.

Experts say video games are reaching new people, in part because they’re accessible, but also because companies are catering to a broader audience.

With new remote platforms and streaming libraries on the horizon, a growing pool of gamers will have even more ways to play.

