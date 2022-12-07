WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take plates and light fixtures from closed golf course clubhouse.

According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer noticed the gate was open.

(Wichita County Jail Booking photos)

The officer noted the gate had been closed for a couple of months because of problems with trespassers. Police went in to investigate and found a black duffle bag filled with dishes and other items sitting next to a Chevrolet Silverado. They also discovered the pickup bed was full of tools including pry bars, sledgehammers, and other hand tools.

A man and woman who came out of clubhouse and were identified as Jamie Lee Bradshaw and Waylon Farrell Buckingham. Buckingham admitted driving onto the course from an unfenced area and said he had seen the clubhouse and wanted to get a closer look at it.

Buckingham said they went inside the clubhouse, saw the dishes, and decided to take them. While searching the pickup, police discovered several barroom track lights. They went inside the clubhouse bar and found more of the same track lights. Buckingham admitted taking them from the building. Bradshaw told police she wanted the dishes for herself and admitted to placing them in the duffle bag.

Both were arrested and charged with burglary of a building. Their bonds were set at $5,000. Buckingham was freed while Bradshaw remained in jail custody Wednesday afternoon.