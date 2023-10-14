WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a driver for allegedly driving while intoxicated Saturday morning.

According to officials, Around 12:51 a.m., Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of Van Buren for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a house. Police found a maroon SUV crashed in a front yard, scattering debris from a brick mailbox.

The driver, 34-year-old Andrew Dever admitted he had a few drinks before going to a bar, but said he did not drink while he was there. Police noted Dever had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and had to use his vehicle as a crutch.

Dever could not stand, so a field sobriety test could not be given at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he refused to give a sample of his blood or breath.

A blood warrant was issued, but he refused by flailing and rolling his body to prevent medical staff from taking a sample. The officers restrained Dever to allow the medical staff to collect a blood sample.

The arrest report noted Dever has two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more and resisting arrest. His combined bonds totaled $6,500.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

