Earn around $2,500 to review luxury homes worldwide

The online marketplace hushhush.com is looking for people to test out some of the world’s most luxurious houses.

Your job is to ensure the properties meet the standards of the company’s wealthy customers.

The chosen candidates will stay in each property for a week at a time, visiting between 10 to 15 properties a year.

A private chateau on the French Riviera, a 25-bedroom Spanish Villa and a mansion in San Francisco are just a few of the places you could find yourself.

All you have to do is submit a detailed review of each trip to get roughly $2,500.

If you think you have what it takes, simply fill out an online form.

