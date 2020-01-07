Earthquake strikes Puerto Rico causing heavy damage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUERTO RICO (KFDX/KJTL/ NBC) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the US territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

A camera in a sound recording booth captured the moment the earthquake struck.

According to authorities, the initial quake was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0.

The director of Puerto Rico Network said that it was hard to obtain reports of damage or injuries because communications are down for much of the island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News