Earthquake strikes Puerto Rico causing heavy damage

PUERTO RICO (KFDX/KJTL/ NBC) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the US territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

A camera in a sound recording booth captured the moment the earthquake struck.

According to authorities, the initial quake was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0.

The director of Puerto Rico Network said that it was hard to obtain reports of damage or injuries because communications are down for much of the island.