WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seventh Street Laundry had its grand opening ceremony Saturday morning, and various community leaders and members came out in support of the new business.

Seventh Street Laundry is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m., to 7 p.m. The owners, Sam, and Chantel Brooks said this was an opportunity to give back to their community. “We want to help people, you know, bring stuff back to the community. Businesspeople need a Laundromat over here. So, we just want to support and help.”

The business is in district 2 where councilman Larry Nelson serves. He said he’s more than happy to be breaking the stigma about his district and being able to open the door to new opportunities, “This is going to bring a lot of business in because the old chamber of commerce always said that certain things they didn’t do across the track. So, I’m going to eliminate that old stigma.”

For Sam and Chantel, the Laundromat business runs in their blood, as Sam’s grandfather owned his own Laundromat back in the day. The couple said they’re excited to share their business with their family, a-k-a, their community. The brooks’ family would love to have anyone join their community.