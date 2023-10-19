WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Archer City native Larry McMurtry will be the center piece for the Speakers & Issues Series at Midwestern State University.

George Getschow, Pulitzer Prize finalist for National Reporting and winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Award for distinguished writing is the editor of “Pastures of the Empty Page: Fellow Writers on the Life and Legacy of Larry McMurtry.” The book is a collection of essays written by nationally acclaimed writers such as Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright, Texas author Stephen Harrigan, Diana Ossana, novelists Paulette Jiles and Stephen Graham Jones, and others including MSU professor Kathy Floyd.

The book which contains essays centered around American novelist and Archer City native Larry McMurtry. Who was a bookseller and screenwriter of Texas contemporary pieces. Some of McMurtry’s writings were adapted into films with 34 Oscar nominations and thirteen wins and an Emmy win.

The Speakers & Issues Series event was born in 2001 by the vision of co-founders Dr. Charles Olson and Mr. John Hirschi and out of discussions between academicians and members of the community. all centered on the idea of bringing, on a regular basis, informed and creative speakers to the community in a context that would attract an audience from the academic and municipal communities.

The series has brought to campus a creative, historical, and political brand along with scientific spheres. Speakers and Issues Series has brought to campus more than twenty speakers while allowing presentations to be free and open to the public.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas.

This event is sponsored by the Libra Foundation, the Wichita Falls Times Record News, KCCU-FM NPR Radio, KFDX-TV3, and the MSU Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities & Social Sciences. For more information, contact Associate Professor of English John Schulze at 940-397-6249.