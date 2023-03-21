BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie ISD will join the list of schools having some four-day weeks after board of trustee members voted on a recommended calendar for the next school year.

The vote passed five to two Tuesday evening.

Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said the calendar will have both five-day weeks with Friday being the day off during the four-day weeks. Enlow said while this is the hardest decision he’s dealt with as a superintendent, it’s the best option for the students and for recruiting more teachers.

Bowie ISD joins Graham, Praire Valley, Petrolia, and Montague as schools that do a four-day week. Nocona ISD adopted a calendar of a four-and-a-half-day week.

Graham ISD parents had mixed feelings about the move.

One parent said they believed the move was “necessary and helpful for faculty and students.”

Another parent against the move said, “I don’t believe a four-day long school week is the way to go.”

