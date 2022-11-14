ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Electra ISD Board of Trustees has announced a lone finalist for the Superintendent position.

At Monday night’s board meeting, the school board unanimously selected Electra High School Principal Don Hasley. Hasley has served as principal for three years.

Before moving to Electra, Hasley was the Director of Career and Technology Education in Nacogdoches for three years.

In a July board meeting, current Superintendent Ted West announced his intent to retire from the position in March 2023. West has been Superintendent at Electra for three years and nearly 30 years in education.

West released the following statement in July:

“After nearly 30 years in the education business, and after praying with my family and consulting with friends, I have made the decision to retire from my position as the Superintendent of Schools for Electra ISD around the first of March 2023. This was a difficult decision to make because of how rewarding it is to work with kids and young adults every day especially when doing it with a staff as great as Electra’s. I want to thank the Electra ISD Board of Trustees for being so supportive to me and my wife Jamie. I also want to thank the students and staff of Electra ISD for accepting me and my family into your families and making Electra ISD a great place to work and go to school. I look forward to watching Electra ISD’s continued success in the future.”