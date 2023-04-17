FORESTBURG (KFDX/KJTL) — Forestburg ISD Board of Trustees is meeting Monday night, April 17, to discuss the possibility of joining the other Montague County school districts in having four-day school weeks for the 2023-2034 school year.

Forestburg and Saint Jo are the only districts in the county that haven’t made the decision to have the four-day weeks.

Other North Texas counties like Praire Valley, Petrolia, Montague, Graham, Nocona, and Bowie ISD have all adopted some form of these four-day weeks for the 2023-2024 school year. Bowie made the decision last month.

Bowie Superintendent Blake Enlow said the decision is one that still keeps education a priority but also a good incentive for good teachers to consider working and staying in these smaller towns.

“A lot of the smaller places, the rural communities, are trying to do anything they can do to set their districts apart to attract those teachers because they are few and far between on the new ones that are coming out. And so, they are a commodity and anything we can do to try and recruit and retain those educators is something everyone wants to do,” Enlow said.

We will have the latest on a decision, if any, on KFDX 3 News at 10.