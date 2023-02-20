GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and staff in Graham ISD will see changes to their school weeks next year following the board of trustees’ recent approval of a partial four-day calendar for the next school year.

The Graham ISD calendar committee developed calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year with the second option being the one chosen by the board.

According to the new calendar, there will be at least 14 four-day weeks next school year. The new calendar will also move the district to four nine-week grading periods.

The first day of the new school calendar would be August 15.