Dr. Charles Mims was named the lone finalist for superintendent at Throckmorton CISD. Photo credit: Throckmorton CISD website.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District has selected its lone finalist for superintendent.

Dr. Charles Mims will assume his new duties after spring break at Throckmorton CISD on March 20, 2023.

He replaces former Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline who resigned last November.

Mims educational career has included everything from teacher, coach and administrator. His current position is principal of Rio Vista High School, south of Fort Worth. Before he was an administrator t Mabank ISD.

Mims is a graduate of Tarleton State University. His wife, Lauren, is a teacher at Rio Vista.